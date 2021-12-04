Several people forced out after Richmond apartment fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)– Residents of multiple units have been forced out after an apartment fire in The Fan overnight.

According to the Richmond Fire Department, crews responded to 102 N. Harvie Street just after 11 p.m. for the report of an apartment fire. Once crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof.

Richmond fire said there was an orange glow above the building.

Crews were able to put out the fire they found in the second floor, and the fire was marked under control just after 12:30 a.m. They chased hot spots for several hours before the building was secure.

Everyone inside was able to make it out safely. According to the department, the occupants of the units have been displaced but did not need the help of Red Cross.

Investigators believe the fire started in the kitchen, near the stove. Richmond Fire said it spread to nearby combustibles, which progressed through HVAC ducts and into the wall and ceiling.

The building was condemned.

