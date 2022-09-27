RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Richmond Department of Public Utilities is closing several roads around the city starting this week to make room for sewer, water and road repairs.

Drivers should be aware because some of the road closures continue into October.

  • There will be sporadic lane closures at Hull Street and Cowardin Avenue starting on Friday in order for the city to work on pedestrian curb ramps and traffic signals.
  • Chamberlayne Avenue at Lombardy will also have intermittent lane closures all week as the city installs curb ramps and signals there.
  • An almost three-week closure is happening currently on North 9th Street between Broad and Grace for building construction, asphalt, clean-up and fire hydrant removal.
  • In Shockoe Bottom, part of East Franklin Street is closed during the day starting Wednesday and lasting until around October 7th for an emergency sewer replacement.
  • Part of Venable Street is also closed during the day all week this week for sewer repairs.
  • The road closures in Manchester on Hull Street should open back up by Friday of next week.

Richmond Dept. of Public Utilities full breakdown of what’s closed

3900 block of Ellwood AvenueSewer service replacementColonial PlaceClosed during the day, but may reopen this week90% complete
3400 block of Griffin AvenueSewer main replacementEdgewoodClosed during the day45 days
Chamberlayne Avenue at LombardyDPW installing curb ramps and traffic signalsNorthern Barton HeightsIntermittent lane closures, Chamberlayne east and northbound right lanes and Lombardy eastbound right lanesAll week
Richmond-Henrico Turnpike at E. Brookland Park BoulevardWater repairsBorders on 3rd and 6th District, Highland TerraceClosedMonday
Hull Street at Cowardin, Hull Street at Richmond HighwayDPW is working on pedestrian curb ramps and traffic signalsManchesterIntermittent lane closures 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.Sept. 30 – Oct. 7 during the day
2700 block of Midlothian TurnpikeCIPP inlinerSwansboroEastbound Midlothian closed between 29th and Toler Furniture, with a detour at 29thMonday – Tuesday
2900 block of Midlothian TurnpikeCIPP inlinerSwansboroEastbound Midlothian closed between Broad Rock and 29th and detours to Hull St at 29thThursday – Friday
N 9th St between E Broad and E GraceBuilding construction, asphalt, clean-up, hydrant removalCapitol DistrictClosedScheduled to reopen approx. Oct 17.
Pedestrian pathway open.
3100 block of E Main StSewer main replacement
Libby Hill		Eastbound traffic detours from the roundabout to Williamsburg Road to Nicholson St. 24 hours a day, while westbound detours from Nicholson to Williamsburg to the roundabout Mon-Fri 9-6.32% complete
1719 E. Franklin St.Emergency sewer service replacementShockoe Bottom1700 block of E. Franklin closed during the day10 days starting Wednesday, Sept. 28 to approx. Oct. 7
2200 block of Venable St.Sewer repairsUnion Hill, FairmountClosed during the dayAll week
3700 block of Meridian Ave.Sewer service replacementDavee GardensClosed during day5% complete, all week
2600 block of Marion Mashore St.Excavation constructionBlackwellRoad closedAll week