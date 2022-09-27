RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Richmond Department of Public Utilities is closing several roads around the city starting this week to make room for sewer, water and road repairs.
Drivers should be aware because some of the road closures continue into October.
- There will be sporadic lane closures at Hull Street and Cowardin Avenue starting on Friday in order for the city to work on pedestrian curb ramps and traffic signals.
- Chamberlayne Avenue at Lombardy will also have intermittent lane closures all week as the city installs curb ramps and signals there.
- An almost three-week closure is happening currently on North 9th Street between Broad and Grace for building construction, asphalt, clean-up and fire hydrant removal.
- In Shockoe Bottom, part of East Franklin Street is closed during the day starting Wednesday and lasting until around October 7th for an emergency sewer replacement.
- Part of Venable Street is also closed during the day all week this week for sewer repairs.
- The road closures in Manchester on Hull Street should open back up by Friday of next week.
Richmond Dept. of Public Utilities full breakdown of what’s closed
|3900 block of Ellwood Avenue
|Sewer service replacement
|Colonial Place
|Closed during the day, but may reopen this week
|90% complete
|3400 block of Griffin Avenue
|Sewer main replacement
|Edgewood
|Closed during the day
|45 days
|Chamberlayne Avenue at Lombardy
|DPW installing curb ramps and traffic signals
|Northern Barton Heights
|Intermittent lane closures, Chamberlayne east and northbound right lanes and Lombardy eastbound right lanes
|All week
|Richmond-Henrico Turnpike at E. Brookland Park Boulevard
|Water repairs
|Borders on 3rd and 6th District, Highland Terrace
|Closed
|Monday
|Hull Street at Cowardin, Hull Street at Richmond Highway
|DPW is working on pedestrian curb ramps and traffic signals
|Manchester
|Intermittent lane closures 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
|Sept. 30 – Oct. 7 during the day
|2700 block of Midlothian Turnpike
|CIPP inliner
|Swansboro
|Eastbound Midlothian closed between 29th and Toler Furniture, with a detour at 29th
|Monday – Tuesday
|2900 block of Midlothian Turnpike
|CIPP inliner
|Swansboro
|Eastbound Midlothian closed between Broad Rock and 29th and detours to Hull St at 29th
|Thursday – Friday
|N 9th St between E Broad and E Grace
|Building construction, asphalt, clean-up, hydrant removal
|Capitol District
|Closed
|Scheduled to reopen approx. Oct 17.
Pedestrian pathway open.
|3100 block of E Main St
|Sewer main replacement
Libby Hill
|Eastbound traffic detours from the roundabout to Williamsburg Road to Nicholson St. 24 hours a day, while westbound detours from Nicholson to Williamsburg to the roundabout Mon-Fri 9-6.
|32% complete
|1719 E. Franklin St.
|Emergency sewer service replacement
|Shockoe Bottom
|1700 block of E. Franklin closed during the day
|10 days starting Wednesday, Sept. 28 to approx. Oct. 7
|2200 block of Venable St.
|Sewer repairs
|Union Hill, Fairmount
|Closed during the day
|All week
|3700 block of Meridian Ave.
|Sewer service replacement
|Davee Gardens
|Closed during day
|5% complete, all week
|2600 block of Marion Mashore St.
|Excavation construction
|Blackwell
|Road closed
|All week