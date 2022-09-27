RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Richmond Department of Public Utilities is closing several roads around the city starting this week to make room for sewer, water and road repairs.

Drivers should be aware because some of the road closures continue into October.

There will be sporadic lane closures at Hull Street and Cowardin Avenue starting on Friday in order for the city to work on pedestrian curb ramps and traffic signals.

Chamberlayne Avenue at Lombardy will also have intermittent lane closures all week as the city installs curb ramps and signals there.

An almost three-week closure is happening currently on North 9th Street between Broad and Grace for building construction, asphalt, clean-up and fire hydrant removal.

In Shockoe Bottom, part of East Franklin Street is closed during the day starting Wednesday and lasting until around October 7th for an emergency sewer replacement.

Part of Venable Street is also closed during the day all week this week for sewer repairs.

The road closures in Manchester on Hull Street should open back up by Friday of next week.

Richmond Dept. of Public Utilities full breakdown of what’s closed