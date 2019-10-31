Several students treated after being pepper-sprayed at Richmond middle school

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An incident involving pepper spray forced a Richmond middle school to evacuate.

The incident happened Wednesday during lunch at Albert Hill Middle School.

A Richmond Public Schools’ spokesperson said “several” students were pepper-sprayed. Those students were treated by emergency officials and the school’s nurse.

RPS and Richmond Police could not comment further about what happened.

A man who lives across the street from the school told 8News he saw students leaving the school in single file afterwards.

“I was hoping that everyone was fine, I was hoping it wasn’t a fire, I was hoping everything was good because these days you don’t know,” he said. “That’s no joke though, that stuff is bad.”

The school district and police say the investigation is ongoing.