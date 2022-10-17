RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The National Weather Service (NWS) has announced that a severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for a number of counties in central Virginia.
The warning will remain in place until 5:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, and is issued for the following areas:
- The City of Richmond
- Northeastern Chesterfield County
- Northwestern Charles City County
- Northwestern New Kent County
- Henrico County
- Southeastern Hanover County
- Central King William County
According to NWS, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Lakeside to Downtown Richmond and near Bon Air, moving east at 35 mph shortly before 5 p.m.
Wind gusts reaching 60 mph and quarter-sized hail could possibly cause minor damage to vehicles, trees and powerlines, according to NWS.