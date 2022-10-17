RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The National Weather Service (NWS) has announced that a severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for a number of counties in central Virginia.

The warning will remain in place until 5:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, and is issued for the following areas:

The City of Richmond

Northeastern Chesterfield County

Northwestern Charles City County

Northwestern New Kent County

Henrico County

Southeastern Hanover County

Central King William County

According to NWS, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Lakeside to Downtown Richmond and near Bon Air, moving east at 35 mph shortly before 5 p.m.

Wind gusts reaching 60 mph and quarter-sized hail could possibly cause minor damage to vehicles, trees and powerlines, according to NWS.