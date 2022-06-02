RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Severe thunderstorms on Thursday evening left several counties in Central Virginia without power. A cold front brought in the storms throughout the area, bringing strong winds and heavy rain. The storms are expected to pass by midnight, but clouds will linger over the area throughout the night.
Below, check out the latest outage numbers from Dominion Energy for counties in Central Virginia as of 7 p.m.
- Louisa County – 267 customers
- Goochland County – 1,163 customers
- Spotsylvania County – 334 customers
- Hanover County – 3,003 customers
- Powhatan County – 166 customers
- Amelia County – 51 customers
- City of Richmond – 654 customers
- Henrico County – 716 customers
- Chesterfield County – 1,858 customers