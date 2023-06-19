RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Four horses are now on the road to recovery with Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) after being seized alongside more than 100 others from a property in Shenandoah County.

In a Facebook post, RACC said the four horses — Daffodil, a 15-year-old grey mare, Nutmeg, a 4-year-old bay mare, Julie, a 13-year-old bay mare and June, a 3-year-old chestnut mare — were a part of 130 other horses that were found in “a terrible situation” late last week.

“We offered to take 4 of the worst cases in an effort to save their lives,” RACC said.

Shenandoah County Animal Control took the reigns on seizing and saving the 130 horses from a situation that included not having enough to eat, and not receiving proper basic hoof, teeth or medical maintenance “in a very long time,” RACC said in the post.

Four horses are now on the road to recovery with Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) after being seized alongside more than 100 others from a property in Shenandoah County in mid-June, 2023. (Photos: Richmond Animal Care and Control)

Four horses are now on the road to recovery with Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) after being seized alongside more than 100 others from a property in Shenandoah County in mid-June, 2023. (Photos: Richmond Animal Care and Control)

Four horses are now on the road to recovery with Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) after being seized alongside more than 100 others from a property in Shenandoah County in mid-June, 2023. (Photos: Richmond Animal Care and Control)

Four horses are now on the road to recovery with Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) after being seized alongside more than 100 others from a property in Shenandoah County in mid-June, 2023. (Photos: Richmond Animal Care and Control)

RACC was able to step in to help Shenandoah County by taking four horses and said the rescued equine are now in the process of becoming healthy again.

“All four have been fully examined, are severely underweight and we are waiting on additional diagnostics,” RACC explained. “Nutmeg needs emergency interventions (she has a fever and lots of sand in her guts) and she’s on her way to Woodside Equine Clinic right now.”

All four horses will reportedly require “extensive recovery and a strict re-feeding regime” which consists of small meals given every few hours so they can recover at a safe pace.

“We will keep you posted as things progress,” RACC said. “Thank you for loving RACC as we work to save every life we can!”

RACC said the horses will not be available for foster but will be available for adoption once they are healthy.

For more information on how you can help, click here.