Sewage truck overturns in Richmond, spills nearly 200 gallons

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) –A sewage truck flipped over spilling nearly 200 gallons of waste in the roadway Wednesday afternoon in Richmond.

The Richmond Fire Department responded to 470 Tredegar Street for a report of a traffic collision at 1:18 p.m. on Sept. 15. When crews arrived they found a sewage truck had overturned, but the driver was not injured.

The department said about 200 gallons of sewage spilled onto the roadway, which has pathways to the James River. The fire department’s hazmat team worked to contain the spill until cleanup crews arrived.

The incident was marked under control at 2:58 p.m.

RFD said they have notified the Environmental Protection Agency, the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, the Virginia Department of Health, and the City of Richmond Wastewater Treatment.