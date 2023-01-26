RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A deteriorating sewer main the Department of Public Utilities (DPU) says is “at risk of imminent failure” is the cause of a projected seven-month-long replacement project, causing the alternating closures of two highly trafficked Richmond roads.

The sanitary sewer replacement work is scheduled to begin at the end of January and will undergo three phases. The project will shut down sections of both Libbie Avenue and Cary Street Road before its expected August completion.

Phase Breakdown

Phase 1 — Duration: 6 weeks — The 0 block of Libbie Avenue closed to thru traffic from Cary Street Road to Matoaka Road

Phase 2 — Duration: 5 weeks — Cary Street Road will be closed to thru traffic in both directions from Three Chopt Road to Tuckahoe Boulevard

Phase 3 — Duration: 17 weeks — The eastbound lane of Cary Street Road will be closed to thru traffic from Three Chopt Road to Tuckahoe Boulevard

The DPU said each detour will remain in place 24/7 until that specific phase is completed.

“Each resident will be notified a minimum of 48 hours prior to any work commencing on their

respective sewer service lateral that is anticipated to impact their sewer service,” the DPU announcement said. “This notice will be given via a door hanger-style tag that will be hand-delivered to the residents on an as-needed basis. The impact on sewer service will be minimal and will affect approximately 10 properties.”

Residents in the area can expect to hear increased noise levels and to see large trucks and other equipment operating daily during work hours — 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday — for the seven-month entirety of the project.

The Department of Public Utilities said the project will replace multiple early 1900s-era sections of sanitary sewer that have deteriorated to the point of leak or collapse or are on the verge of failure.

Residents should pay attention to any potential changes to parking zones around work areas. Sidewalks will not be impacted by the project.

If you have questions or comments about this project, you’re told to contact the Department of Public Utilities.