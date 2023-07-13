RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Richmond Department of Public Utilities (DPU) will soon begin the construction of the Combined Sewer Overflow Interim Plan Project.

The sewer overflow project will be located around Gillies Creek near the Church Hill neighborhood in Richmond and will impact Williamsburg Road, according to the DPU.

A meeting will be held on Thursday, July 13, at 6 p.m. at the Neighborhood Resource Center located at 1519 Williamsburg for residents and commuters to learn more about the project.

A spokesperson for the Richmond DPU said the project will include the construction of new underground sanitary sewer pipelines, an outfall into Gillies Creek, an access driveway and manholes.

Anyone looking to stay updated on the sewer overflow project can access information at Richmond DPU’s website.