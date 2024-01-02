RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Applications are now open for 2024 Shamrock The Block, making a comeback for its 19th year.

Shamrock The Block will take place on Saturday, March 16, from 12 to 6 p.m., on Leigh Street near the Bon Secours Training Facility in Richmond.

Applications for the 2024 festival are now open and are set to close on Feb. 23. They will be reviewed until Feb. 24 to ensure that health, local and City paperwork requirements are met.

Once a vendor has been accepted, they will receive notification from the organizers sometime before the Feb. 24 deadline.

This year they will not accept check payments. Also, they will no longer be offering electricity to vendors.

If you need any additional information or have any questions, please email vendors@threeoneoneproductions.com.