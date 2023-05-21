RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond family has reclaimed the park where gunfire took the life of their nine-year-old daughter four years ago.

On Saturday, May 20, members of the community joined parents Mark Whitfield and Ciara Dickson to celebrate the re-imagined playground.

“From now on, I just say, ‘I live my life the Markiya way,'” Whitfield said.

Nine-year-old Markiya Dickson loved singing and dancing. Her father said he always knew she would be somebody special.

“She lived her life with compassion,” Whitfield said.

But that potential — and heart of compassion — were taken by reckless gunfire at Fonticello Park (formerly Carter Jones Park) in May 2019.

“Every time I come, when I do come out here, it brings me back to that day,” Whitfield said.

In partnership with City leaders like Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch, the family conceptualized “Markiya’s Imagination Zone.”

“Markiya, you are in every blade of grass, you are in every smile, you are in every friendship that starts here in this space and in this place,” Lynch said.

The family conceptualized the new site as a safe place for kids to play in a city that has seen 16-year-olds, 13-year-olds and 9-year-olds become victims of gun violence.

“Since I’ve been in office, the superintendent, Kamras, and I looked at each other at one of the vigils and said, ‘this is our 47th burial of an RPS student, of a child, here in this city,” Lynch reflected.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney thanked Markiya’s family for fighting for innocent children, even though they lost their own.

“She will always be special,” Stoney started. “Not just to you, but she’ll be special to all of us and for children to come.”

Markiya was a little girl used to cry watching the news. Her parents said she didn’t like seeing anyone hurt. Now, the place that hurt her is speckled with flowers, pink pinwheels, and hope.

Markiya’s father added that the beautiful park is exactly what his daughter would have wanted.

The family — and the city — are ready to see the family’s daughter continue to bring smiles to the community forever.

“She will never, ever be forgotten,” Mayor Stoney said.

