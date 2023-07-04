RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In honor of Independence Day, Sheetz announced it would be lowering gas prices to $1.776 per gallon. However, the irresistible discount has caused issues for drivers across the Richmond area as traffic backups persist at various locations.

At the corner of Midlothian Turnpike and Providence Road in Chesterfield County, a line of cars waiting for gas station service stretched multiple blocks.

(Photo: Allie Barefoot, 8News)

8News spoke to one driver who said she had filled nine gallons of gas for only $17. Officers with the Henrico County Police Division were also on the scene, helping direct traffic.

A similar scene of traffic delays was found at the Sheetz on Broad Street and Glenside Drive in Henrico County, as backups reached across the block in both directions.

