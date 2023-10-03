RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Sheltering Arms Institute — a collaboration with VCU Health — has announced it will expand its inpatient rehabilitation hospital from 114 to 144 beds.

The Sheltering Arms Institute is a nonprofit that operates physical rehabilitation hospitals and a network of outpatient centers, according to the institute’s website.

The facility is located west of Short Pump in West Creek. A spokesperson for the facility said it “provides care for individuals recovering from a variety of illnesses or injuries, including strokes, spinal cord injuries, and traumatic brain injuries, as well as those in need of general rehabilitation for various neurological diseases and disorders.”

The 30 new patient rooms will be built on the fourth floor of the hospital, which a spokesperson said currently exists as shell space that was built as part of the current structure in anticipation of future need.

Sheltering Arms Institute to expand (Courtesy of the Sheltering Arms Institute)

The total cost of the project is about $25 million. Construction is said to begin once a contractor is selected and is anticipated to take around 18 months to complete.