Shockoe Bottom businesses feel abandoned

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Shockoe Bottom restaurant owners struggling through coronavirus closures and restrictions are asking where’s that outdoor seating they were promised. They say but now feel forgotten by the city of Richmond.

“We are feeling very abandoned and neglected by the city,” said Jackie Bishop Wells, who owns Fallout on 18th Street.

Ever since the pandemic hit, the normally popular nightclub has been struggling to survive by serving carryout. “We need quick answers, those bills don’t stop coming,” Bishop Wells said.

Patio dining is helping 17th Street Market restaurants stay afloat. However, Fallout and others along 18th, 19th and Main streets are still waiting for their outdoor dining.

“They have reached out to the city and the Mayor’s office multiple times and are just getting no response,” Helen Emerson, the vice president of the Shockoe Bottom Neighborhood Association, told 8News. Emerson says if the city delays much longer, it may be too late for the businesses

“At least some tables and chairs to make it through this pandemic,” she explained. “They are having a hard time paying their bills.”

Although looking at the uneven bricks along 18th Street, Bishop Wells realizes it might not be as simple as sidewalk seating. They may need to extend into the street.

“I have a gigantic hole in my sidewalk that is a trip hazard,” she said.

The condition of the sidewalks is something Bottom business owners have been complaining about for years. “Our customers are coming here and spending one of highest meals tax in the country and they can’t walk safely on a sidewalk,” Bishop Wells says.

Yet, that’s not all that has Bottom business owners feeling abandoned. “With the mayor’s new plans to bring a museum down here, which is much needed for Richmond, we are looking forward to it,” Emerson told 8News. “We would also love to see a trash plan, so our neighborhood looks clean.”

Every business is on their own for trash and grease removal. Some businesses don’t even have room for a dumpster. Monday the trash in the area was overflowing and the smell was overwhelming.

“I know that business owners are very frustrated,” said Emerson. Just last weekend diners trying to enjoy their patio dinner had to watch on as city crews worked to clear out grease clogging the sewer.

8News reached out the Mayor Levar Stoney’s office, Councilwoman Cynthia Newbille, the Department of Public Works as well as the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, which oversees the 17th Street Market, for answers. We were told: