RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A hit-and-run in Shockoe Bottom Tuesday left three cars damaged but no reported injuries. One nearby resident said he saw the driver leave the car in the middle of the road and run from the area after crashing into two of his neighbors’ cars.

Kyle Grierson, a Shockoe resident, called Richmond police at 9:30 p.m. on July 4 after he said the driver of a black Honda Accord with a North Carolina license plate crashed into two of his neighbors’ cars on E. Franklin St.

“There have been several bad accidents in that same spot in the two years I’ve lived here,” said Grierson. “I wish the city would put speed bumps in.”

Grierson said he saw the suspect driver running from the crash up to Taylor’s Hill Park. Grierson said he and his neighbors are fed up with reckless driving on E. Franklin St. and other streets in the area.

Another resident, Bryce Hamilton, walks his dog Juice daily and said they’ve come in close contact with fast drivers.

“Definitely a little alarming for sure,” said Hamilton. “I’ve had instances where people aren’t really paying attention and almost hit him or me. Walking through a crosswalk, at a light, taking a ride at a red light or something, not really paying attention.”

Robert Bolling, the CEO of the Richmond-based nonprofit ChildSavers, said the crash happened only one block away from his office and the reckless driving is getting out of hand.

“It’s a quiet neighborhood, and it seems to have changed because of this extra speeding and activity in the neighborhood,” said Bolling.

However, property damage is not the only thing Bolling is concerned about.

“And potentially, we could have an individual seriously wounded or even killed,” said Bolling.

According to neighbors, speeding has increased in recent months. The speed limit in the area is 25 miles per hour, but some drivers exceed that limit.

The part of E Franklin St. where the crash happened does not have a stop light and Bolling said people use it for duck away streets.

“And we’re really concerned about that because it really interferes with the nature of the neighborhood and the safety in the neighborhood,” said Bolling.

Richmond police have not released any information on the crash.