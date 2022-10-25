RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The gunman charged with committing Richmond’s first homicide of 2022 was sentenced to 25 years in prison Monday, Oct. 24.

During his hearing at the Richmond City Circuit Court, 28-year-old Zakell Johnson pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of 36-year-old Rupert Haughton, of Richmond. He also pleaded guilty to the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Zakell Johnson, 27, of Richmond

On Monday, Johnson was sentenced to 40 years for second-degree murder with 18 years suspended, and an additional three years for the felony use of a firearm.