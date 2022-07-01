RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating a shooting in Richmond on Friday night that left one person injured.

At approximately 9:30 p.m. on July 1, officers responded to the scene of a reported shooting at the intersection of Custer Street and Third Avenue.

According to Richmond Police, an adult male victim was found at the scene with a gunshot wound and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The scene of Friday night’s shooting at the intersection of Custer Street and Third Avenue. Credit: Brad Vassar / 8News

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.