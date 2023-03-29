RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting near the neighborhood of Forest Hill that resulted in one person being hospitalized.

Shortly before 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 28, officers were called to the 5900 block of Thorndale Lane for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, officers found a victim with an apparent gunshot wound. According to police, the victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The incident remains under investigation by detectives with the Richmond Police Department Major Crimes Unit.

