RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that left one man injured and another man dead in downtown Richmond.

Shortly after 8:45 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, officers were called to the 00 block of South 22nd Street for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, officers found a man inside a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound. According to police, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shortly after, another man arrived in a private vehicle at a local hospital suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to police.

Detectives have reportedly determined that these two incidents are related.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death of the victim found inside a vehicle.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact Major Crimes Detective A. Darnell at 804-646-3927.