RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting that left five people hurt Saturday night.

According to the department, officers responded to an area on Broad Rock Boulevard for the report of a shooting at 11:24 p.m. and found five men with gunshot wounds.

Two of them were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Two others were taken to the hospital, but are expected to be O.K. A fifth man was treated at the scene.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Richmond Police at 804-6463913 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. You can also use the P3 Tips smartphone app.

