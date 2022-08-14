RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) –Richmond Police are investigating a reported shooting on Saturday night that left one person dead and another injured.

Officers were called to St. Paul Street in Richmond on Saturday, Aug. 13 at 9:37 p.m. for a reported shooting.

According to police, two victims were injured and taken to an area hospital. One victim was later reported dead.

There is no current information on the condition of the second victim at this time, according to police.

Police have no suspects at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.