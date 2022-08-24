RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A juvenile is in the hospital after being shot in Richmond on Wednesday afternoon.

At approximately 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 24, Richmond police were called to the 1900 block of Hopkins Road after receiving a report of a person shot.

At the scene, officers found a juvenile victim with an apparent gunshot wound, according to a police report. The juvenile was brought to a local hospital with injuries deemed non-life-threatening.

Richmond Police said in a statement that the department is not looking for any suspects at this time. The incident was classified as an aggravated assault, according to the statement.

Anyone with information can contact Detective L. Burrell at 804-646-3185 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Tips can also be submitted through the P3Tips mobile app.