RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two men hospitalized Sunday night.

Shortly before 11:45 p.m., officers were called to the 1500 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike for a reported shooting.

Upon investigation, police learned that two adult male victims with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds had been transported to a local hospital in a private vehicle prior to their arrival.

Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or using the P3 Tips smartphone app. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.