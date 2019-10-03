Daytime shooting investigation forces street closure in Northside Richmond

Police have closed a portion of 2nd Avenue in Richmond’s northside to investigate a Thursday afternoon shooting.

The daytime shooting occurred at 12:46 p.m. in the 2000 block of 2nd Avenue. Police said they were called to the scene and learned that a victim was transported to an area hospital in a personal vehicle.

It is unclear at this time if the person who was shot is a male or female. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, according to police.

Officers and detectives on scene have closed 2nd Avenue “to accommodate the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.