RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating a shooting on Chamberlayne Avenue in Richmond.

Police responded to the scene at 4214 Chamberlayne Avenue around 10:10 p.m. on Feb. 13 where they found one victim, a woman, who had been shot multiple times.

The woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

One person was detained and there is no threat to the public.

