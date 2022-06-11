RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man took himself to MCV Hospital after being shot in Richmond’s north side this evening.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, officers responded to a report of a shooting on the scene of the 3500 block of Meadow Bridge Road in Richmond.

Police say a man there was shot once, in his side, and self-reported to VCU Medical Center. His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

There is no suspect information at this time.

The scene at the shooting on Meadow Bridge Road. (Credit: Tyler Hall / 8News)

The scene at the shooting on Meadow Bridge Road. (Credit: Tyler Hall / 8News)

The scene at the shooting on Meadow Bridge Road. (Credit: Tyler Hall / 8News)

This is a developing story and new information will be added as it becomes available.