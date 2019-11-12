Shooting on Richmond’s Southside leaves child injured

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police are investigating a shooting that left a child injured on the city’s Southside.

It happened on Joplin Avenue after 11 p.m. Monday. Officers were in the area when they heard gunshots.

They went into a home on Joplin Avenue and found a girl with a gunshot wound. She was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police haven’t been able to release any suspect information this morning.

This shooting happened just hours after a shooting in Church Hill left two people injured. One of them is in critical condition this morning.