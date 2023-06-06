RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — There is currently a reported shooting near the Monroe Park area, according to a VCU alert.
Police are on scene. Anyone nearby should avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.
Monroe Park (8News File Photo: Tyler Thrasher/WRIC)
by: Delaney Murray
