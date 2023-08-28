RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A 27-year-old man is dead after he was found with a gunshot wound near the Gilpin Court neighborhood on Sunday. The Richmond Police Department has now identified the victim.

Around 5 a.m. on Aug. 27, officers were called to the 200 block of West Baker Street for a reported shooting. Upon their arrival, officers found a man — now identified as 27-year-old Temetrius Coker of Richmond — down and unresponsive on the road.

According to police, Coker was pronounced dead at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound.

The Medical Examiner has not yet determined the official cause and manner of Coker’s death.

Man found dead with gunshot wound on W. Baker St. (Photo: 8News)

Man found dead with gunshot wound on W. Baker St. (Photo: 8News)

Man found dead with gunshot wound on W. Baker St. (Photo: 8News)

The Richmond Police Department is continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Major Crimes Detective C. Weaver at 804-646-6030.