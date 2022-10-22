RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Shop for unique vintage finds and get in some early Halloween fun on Saturday at the RVA Halloween Market.

The market is being held at Odd Balls Collectibles and Claire’s Antiques, located at 7580 W Broad Street, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22.

Local vendors will be set up on the sidewalk, offerings goods running from cute to spooky.

The collectibles and antiques mall will also be open throughout the event, with over 100 vendors available inside.

For more spooky fun, there will be a 8 foot tall Frankenstein and an indoor haunted trail. Kids are encouraged to dress up for indoor trick or treating.