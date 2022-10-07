RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Get your holiday shopping started early this month with Craft + Design, a “museum quality” contemporary craft show produced by the Visual Arts Center of Richmond.

The show is taking place at the Main Street Station, located at 1500 E. Main Street in Richmond, and will be open to the general public on Saturday, Oct. 15, and Sunday, Oct. 16, between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Visitors can spend the weekend browsing works from over 150 artists across the country and shopping their wares — just in time for the beginning of the holiday season. Everything from furniture to handmade dolls will be on sale, so there is something for everyone.

Additional events will also be available throughout the weekend, including a preview party on Friday, Oct. 14, and a special brunch and early shopping session on Saturday, Oct. 15. Visitors can also buy weekend passes, which include admission to several weekend events.

General admission tickets are $10 per day and can be purchased online.