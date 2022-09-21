RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Get an early start to your holiday shopping — or just treat yourself — with art, jewelry and clothing from local businesses and artists at the Fall Artisan Market & Craft Fair in Richmond this weekend.

The fair will take place on Sunday, Sept. 25 from noon to 6 p.m. at the Hardywood Park Craft Brewery at 2410 Ownby Lane. The event is free to enter, but you’ll probably want to bring your wallet anyways so you can get plenty of shopping done and then enjoy a drink at the brewery afterwards.

If you are a local business interested in selling at the market, there are still vendor spots available for the day. You can register as a seller here.

The Fall Artisan Market & Craft Fair is one of many artisan festivals to that Artisan Events hold in Richmond throughout the year. The Artisan Market at Main Line Brewery is held one Sunday a month from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., with remaining dates on Oct. 16, Nov. 6 and Dec. 4. There will also be a holiday artisan market on Saturday, Nov. 26 from noon to 6 p.m. to Hardywood West Creek at 820 Sanctuary Trail Drive.