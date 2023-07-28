RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Looking for the best farmers markets to peruse this summer in the Richmond area? Look no further!

Below is a compiled list of a few of the most popular farmers markets in the Richmond area with a variety of different vendors, as well as their locations, opening and closing times and parking availability.

1. RVA BIG Market

  • 4308 Hermitage Rd., Richmond
  • Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon (year-round)
  • Food trucks, coffee, produce, baked goods, crafted goods and more
  • Parking lots available

2. Birdhouse Famers Market

  • 1507 Grayland Ave., Richmond
  • Tuesdays from 3 to 6:30 p.m.
  • Produce, beverages, food, fermented goods, honey and more
  • Street parking and parking lot available

3. Carytown Farmers Market

  • City Stadium, 3201 Maplewood Ave., Richmond
  • Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (May 7- October 29, 2023)
  • Food vendors, craft goods, beverages, occasional live music and more
  • Parking lots available

4. South of the James Farmers Market — The only Sunday market in Richmond

  • Forest Hill Park at the corner of New Kent and 42nd St., Richmond
  • Sundays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Produce, meats, dairy products, specialty drinks, crafted goods and more
  • Parking lot available

5. Lakeside Farmers Market

  • 6110 Lakeside Ave., Henrico
  • Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon
  • Produce, fermented veggies, jams, handmade art and more
  • Parking lot available