RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Looking for the best farmers markets to peruse this summer in the Richmond area? Look no further!

Below is a compiled list of a few of the most popular farmers markets in the Richmond area with a variety of different vendors, as well as their locations, opening and closing times and parking availability.

4308 Hermitage Rd., Richmond

Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon (year-round)

Food trucks, coffee, produce, baked goods, crafted goods and more

Parking lots available

1507 Grayland Ave., Richmond

Tuesdays from 3 to 6:30 p.m.

Produce, beverages, food, fermented goods, honey and more

Street parking and parking lot available

City Stadium, 3201 Maplewood Ave., Richmond

Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (May 7- October 29, 2023)

Food vendors, craft goods, beverages, occasional live music and more

Parking lots available

Forest Hill Park at the corner of New Kent and 42nd St., Richmond

Sundays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Produce, meats, dairy products, specialty drinks, crafted goods and more

Parking lot available