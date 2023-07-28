RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Looking for the best farmers markets to peruse this summer in the Richmond area? Look no further!
Below is a compiled list of a few of the most popular farmers markets in the Richmond area with a variety of different vendors, as well as their locations, opening and closing times and parking availability.
1. RVA BIG Market
- 4308 Hermitage Rd., Richmond
- Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon (year-round)
- Food trucks, coffee, produce, baked goods, crafted goods and more
- Parking lots available
2. Birdhouse Famers Market
- 1507 Grayland Ave., Richmond
- Tuesdays from 3 to 6:30 p.m.
- Produce, beverages, food, fermented goods, honey and more
- Street parking and parking lot available
3. Carytown Farmers Market
- City Stadium, 3201 Maplewood Ave., Richmond
- Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (May 7- October 29, 2023)
- Food vendors, craft goods, beverages, occasional live music and more
- Parking lots available
4. South of the James Farmers Market — The only Sunday market in Richmond
- Forest Hill Park at the corner of New Kent and 42nd St., Richmond
- Sundays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Produce, meats, dairy products, specialty drinks, crafted goods and more
- Parking lot available
5. Lakeside Farmers Market
- 6110 Lakeside Ave., Henrico
- Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon
- Produce, fermented veggies, jams, handmade art and more
- Parking lot available