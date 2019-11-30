Shop small Saturday at these Richmond businesses

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Today is Small Business Saturday! Make sure to support Richmond’s small businesses by shopping small.

ARTS DISTRICT

Utmost Co.

Based in Richmond, Utmost Company sells contemporary streetwear for men. They also carry skateboards and accessories. New items will be released today.

115-B West Broad Street. Open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Pop City

Check out one of Richmond’s favorite vintage store in the Arts District. The small brick and mortar store will be having a 10% off sale on everything in the shop Friday-Sunday.

106 West Broad Street. Open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Round Two

The Round Two Holiday Sale continues with 20% off everything. Round Two started in Richmond and has now grown nationwide with locations in Los Angeles, Miami, New York and Chicago. Shop vintage clothing, buy and sell shoes, and find something unique this Saturday.

202 West Broad Street. Open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Rosewood Clothing Co.

You can find a stylish selection of vintage women’s clothing at Rosewood. In the shop, you can find clothing that’s unique and comfy.

16 West Broad Street. Open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Little Nomad

Little Nomad is a children’s store in the Arts District. To celebrate ‘shop small’, everything in the store is 15%. They will be having drinks and snacks all day and hosting a Drag Queen Storytime at 5:30 p.m.

104 West Broad Street. Open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

THE FAN

Addison Handmade & Vintage

Shop new and vintage at Addison! You can find a selection of men’s and women’s clothing, jewelry and gifts.

103 South Addison Street. Open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Aquarian Bookshop

Are you in need of a new book or psychic reader? Stop by Aquarian, where you can find crystals, books, and gifts! The store has been locally owned since 1983.

2500 block of West Main Street. Open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Cee Blues Antiques & Vintage Clothing

Find vintage workwear, denim and vintage tees from the 1960s to the 1980s here in Richmond.

2518 West Main Street. Open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.