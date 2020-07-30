Short on supply, Red Cross to hold 3-location blood drive in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Red Cross is dealing with an emergency shortage of blood needed to treat citizens infected with COVID-19.

Thus, the non-profit is partnering with ASM Global for a blood donation drive on Friday across three locations: The Altria Theater, Dominion Energy Center, and the Bon Secours Training Center.

The partnership comes after the Red Cross announced they’re running low on plasma. Why is this paramount? The FDA is expected to issue an emergency authorization for the use of blood plasma within the next week. Moreover, Convalescent Plasma is a therapy that is being used by Central Virginia hospitals to treat patients that are fighting COVID-19.

The antibodies comes from those who have recovered.

“What we hope is that it encourages more people to donate blood during a time that’s incredibly challenging for the Red Cross,” said Jonathan McNamara, American Red Cross Regional Communications director.

During the blood drive event Friday, face masks will be required and every donor will receive a free COVID-19 antibody test.

“We’ve heard from our donors that this was information that they valued,” McNamara said.

Test results will return after seven to 10 days.

The donation sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All donors must register. Those interested may click here.

