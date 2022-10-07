RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Starting on Monday, Oct. 10, the Kroger Short Pump store will be the first Kroger in the Richmond area to eliminate single-use plastic bags.

From Monday onward, when customers visit the Kroger Short Pump store, located at11895 West Broad Street, they will have the option to bring their own bag or to buy a reusable plastic bag in the store. Customers can choose between a reusable plastic bag for 10 cents or a reusable tote for 99 cents.

All proceeds from the sale these reusable bags will go to the Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation, an initiative by Kroger that works to lessen food waste and hunger throughout the country.

“We thank our customers for partnering with us today to make a difference tomorrow,” James Menees, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic, said. “We know taking this step to reduce waste will help protect our planet for future generations.”

Kroger first announced plans to phase out single-use plastic bags in Richmond’s 18 Kroger stores in 2018. Kroger’s 17 other Richmond locations will eliminate single-use plastic bags by 2025.

Kroger is not the first grocery store chain to reduce plastic use in Virginia. Wegmans removed single-use plastic from the last of its Virginia stores in July 2022.