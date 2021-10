RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Better Business Bureau of Central Virginia invited locals to “Shred it” on Saturday morning.

The BBB hosted a free, drive-thru shredding event to help people get rid of all those extra papers lying around the house.

Better Business Bureau shredding event. Photo: Tim Corley/8News

The shredding took place from 9 a.m.-noon, and one organizer said shredding events like these help people dispose of papers that may contain sensitive or personal information.

BBB also collected items for FeedMore during the event.