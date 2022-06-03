RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating an incident in downtown Richmond near a Subway on Broad Street.

Richmond Police blocked off a section of sidewalk at the 300 block of East Broad Street at the corner of Fourth Street as investigators surveyed the scene. Police were responding to the report of a person shot in the area just before 8 p.m.

VCU Emergency Alert (8News)

The headquarters for the Virginia Commonwealth University Police Department is located just one block away from the established scene. A VCU alert was sent out at 7:48 p.m. warning people in the area to stay indoors, but just ten minutes later a second alert was sent relaying that the situation had been resolved.

Photos of the Subway storefront show shattered glass in the front right panel. It is unknown how the glass broke, or if it is connected to the investigation.

There are no ambulances at the scene.

This is a breaking news story, stay with 8News for updates.