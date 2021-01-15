Signs banning firearms placed throughout Richmond in anticipation to possible unrest

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Possible demonstrations this weekend heading into Lobby Day and Inauguration Day have Richmond Police on high alert.

Richmond Police went ahead and placed signs throughout the city reminding people who may gather that firearms are banned at permitted events as well as areas near permitted events. The city’s gun ban also includes city buildings and public spaces.

A potential threat of violence looms at all 50 state Capitol buildings after the FBI issued a warning of armed protests planned in each state ahead of the presidential inauguration.

The Department of General Services has already prepared Capitol Grounds for possible unrest. Capitol Square is closed from Thursday, January 14 until Thursday, January 21.

In a press conference earlier this week, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said that violence and insurrectionist activities will not be tolerated in Virginia’s Capitol.