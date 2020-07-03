Silent demonstrations in RVA pay respect to Marcus David Peters

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A silent protest was held in Richmond Thursday night in memory of Marcus Davis Peters.

Peters was shot and killed on May 14, 2018, after he ran naked onto Interstate-95 and “charged aggressively” toward a responding police officer. Protesters began the night at a shrine that paid respect to Peters and continued into the night with peaceful demonstrations.

Since Peter’s death, his family has pushed for the Marcus Alert, which advocates for the intervention in mental health situations

