‘Silent Summer Party’ prioritizes safety at 17th Street Market

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Party goers put on headphones and danced the night away to music of their choosing at socially distant event on Saturday. Unlocking RVA and Richmond Parks and Recreation hosted a “Silent Summer Party” at the 17th Street Market.
Participants in the silent disco received a set of sanitized headphones to play music and dance to their own beat. Organizers worked to ensure the safety of the disco goers.
Event coordinator Faith Wilkerson said, RMC event staff were onsite to assist with the event and portable toilets were provided at the market. Mask usage was made a top priority and hand sanitizer was made available throughout the area. In addition all of these precautions, event goers had their temperature checked before being able to participate.
“We are committed to making sure folks are keeping their distances as well as supporting all of the amazing buisnesses throughout the market place,” Wilkerson said.
This was the second event hosted by Unlock RVA. The organization has two more silent disco parties planned, one on Oct. 3 and another on Halloween.
