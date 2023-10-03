RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Singer-songwriter Ashnikko stopped by The National in Richmond Sept. 30th as part of the Weedkiller tour.

Dedicated fans lined up outside the venue around 4 p.m., despite doors not opening until 7 p.m. The singer is well known for songs like “Daisy,” “Stupid,” “Worms,” and her TikTok account that has about 4.3 million followers.

The sold-out concert venue in Richmond as Ashnikko performed (Photo: Annie Gallo/WRIC)

People like Emily Grady and her 11-year-old daughter Lily Grady were some of the hundreds of fans at the show. The pair said they are fans because of the girl-power energy Ashnikko radiates through her music.

Emily Grady and her 11-year-old daughter Lily Grady (Photo: Annie Gallo/WRIC)

Emily Grady said what inspires her about Ashnikko is how she does not conform to conventional standards.

Lily shared with 8News that she was “very excited” for her first concert, moments before Ashnikko was set to take the stage.

“It was awesome to be able to share her first concert experience with an artist we both love,” Grady says about the show.

When Ashnikko took the stage, fans of all ages screamed lyrics at the top of their lungs — including Lily and her mom.

“Even though some of the songs are above my daughter’s head the overall message is clear, to be yourself, not let others push you down, and being weird is okay,” Grady shared.