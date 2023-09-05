RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) will be carrying out a full test of its emergency communications and alert systems throughout the Monroe Park and MCV campuses on Wednesday.

VCU said the testing will take place at noon on Sept. 6 and will include siren activation for one minute, as well as text message alerts, a mass email, Alertus boxes, digital signs, desktop alerts, and alert messages on the LiveSafe app, the VCU Mobile app, the VCU Facebook page and the VCU Alert website.

Ten minutes before the test, a VCU Alert emergency text and email are planned to be sent indicating that testing will begin at noon. Subscribers to the messages will also receive messages when testing begins and at the end of the test, according to the university. Only those subscribed to these alerts will receive them.

In a real emergency, VCU says if you hear a siren, receive an emergency text or email or another form of emergency communication from VCU, you will be notified about the type of emergency occurring, as well as actions you should take.