Sister of missing woman pleads for answers, Richmond police search for clues in multiple years-old cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)—Investigators with the Richmond Police Department are still searching for clues in three missing persons cases originating around Memorial Day weekend in years past.

Police Chief Gerald Smith held a briefing Wednesday to call attention to missing persons cases stemming back a few years around the Memorial Day holiday.

Joseph Slaughter disappeared in June 2005.

The family of William Adkins Jr. reported him missing in August 2012, he was missing for about three months before a family member involved police.

Melanie Davis went missing a few days after Memorial Day in 2016. Police say she was last spotted on Woodrow Avenue.

Clarice Davis, Melanie Davis’s older sister, said her last memory of her was talking to her in the kitchen. After noticing a few items were gone from the house, Clarice Davis said she got worried after not seeing her sister for awhile.

“The next day when I didn’t hear from her is when I called the police just to check. I haven’t seen her since,” Clarice Davis said.

Referred to as a smart woman by her family members, Melanie Davis was a registered nurse with VCU Medical Center.

Her loved ones describe her as the life of the party. “Full of fun. Everybody wanted her around, she made you laugh, she liked to dance,” said Clarice Davis.

Davis said her top priority is getting closure and finding out what happened to her younger sister.

“We really, truly don’t know what happened, what was going through her mind,” Clarice Davis said. She had one or two life incidents that happened and maybe that affected her in someway.”

Chief Smith said the department has received 29 reports for missing persons since the beginning of this year. Investigators still have 12 active cases.

Richmond police has also received 112 reports of runaways and are still investigating 15 of those cases.