RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A GRTC bus crash on West Broad Street resulted in several people being sent to the hospital over the weekend.

Shortly after 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, officers were called to the intersection of West Broad Street and Lombardy Street for a reported crash.

Six passengers in the bus were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was issued a summons for failing to obey a highway sign.