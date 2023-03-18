RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Six people have been injured, two critically, after their car crashed head-first into a tractor-trailer on Maury Street early Saturday morning.

At approximately 1:02 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, Richmond Police officers were called to the Maury Street roundabout at E. 4th & Maury Streets for a reported head-on collision. When officers arrived, they found a passenger vehicle with heavy damage and seven occupants inside. Six of the occupants were injured.

According to police, the passenger vehicle was over-crowded with occupants and driving east on Maury Street. The passenger vehicle then crossed over into the westbound travel lane and hit a Semi-Tractor Trailer Tanker truck head-on. The tractor-trailer was exiting out of the roundabout onto Maury Street at the time.

The occupants of the passenger vehicle were taken to a local hospital. Richmond Police say that two of the occupants were initially listed as having life-threatening injuries, but their condition has now been downgraded to critical but stable.

The driver of the tractor-trailer remained on scene, according to police.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information t is asked to contact RPD Crash Team Investigator R. Jamison at (804) 646-1665.