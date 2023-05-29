RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — FBI Richmond is investigating five robberies — and one attempted robbery — that occurred at three stores between November 2022 and April 2023.

The first robbery occurred at a Family Dollar store in the 1400 block of East Brookland Park Boulevard on Nov. 29, 2022. The most recent theft occurred on April 20 at the same store. Other targeted stores include the Dollar General — which was an unsuccessful robbery attempt on March 17 — and the Carolina Express.

Photo: FBI Richmond

The FBI has reported that the two male suspects have worn different clothing items at every robbery. However, in all of the above incidents, the suspects were wearing black masks and were armed with handguns, each of which was equipped with optic sights and extended magazines.

Anyone who recognizes either suspect or has information related to any of these incidents is encouraged to call FBI Richmond at 804-261-1044.

