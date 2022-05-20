HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Diamond Brown-Mosby was less than a month away from receiving her Henrico High School diploma when she was shot and killed Thursday. She was only 17-years-old.

Diamond’s longtime mentor, Rudy Cunningham, held back his emotions Friday night, but it was clear that he is fed up with these tragedies and heartbroken he is no longer able to be a mentor to the girl who wore #4.

“The perfect teammate. No matter if her team was winning or losing, her demeanor didn’t change,” Cunningham said.

The basketball coach shares a special bond with his players – especially Diamond, who he had known since she was in eighth grade.

“There are kids that you have to work with a little bit more than others, but with Diamond, you didn’t have to. She was a jewel, man,” Cunningham said. “It’s devasting.”

Cunningham took to Facebook today to share his discontent with the violence, saying, “It’s senseless stuff man. People are doing stuff in broad daylight. We’re fighting against each other.”

“People say ‘we have senseless acts,’ and ‘when is the violence going to change?’ And people do “Stop The Violence” events and it seems like here we are again, back at square one with this stuff, man,” Cunningham said.

Henrico Police investigated overnight and ultimately arrested another juvenile. Detectives believe the shooting happened near the Glenwood Farms Community on the East End.

The juvenile is in custody at Henrico Juvenile Detention Home and has been charged with attempted robbery and murder.