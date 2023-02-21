RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Voters are out and about across Virginia’s 4th Congressional District, making their voices heard in today’s race for a seat in the U.S. House.

Republican candidates Sen. Jennifer McClellan (D-Richmond) and Leon Benjamin (R-Va.) are both on the ballot for the Special Election.

8News crews at the main Richmond Public Library polling location report the lines at the polls to be virtually nonexistent throughout Tuesday morning. Those wishing to vote in the Special Election in Richmond can look forward to a speedy voting process, with empty booths waiting for voters.

Richmond Public Library polling location Tuesday, Feb. 21 for 4th Congressional District Special Election (Photo: D'mon Reynolds/8News)

The polls will be open until 7 p.m. to cast your vote for the successor to the late representative Donald McEachin, who passed away in November after a battle with colorectal cancer shortly after his re-election.

