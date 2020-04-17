Small business owner says Richmond loan program offers little relief

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The federal small business loan program is officially out of money and local business owners say Richmond’s small business loan offers little relief.

The programs are supposed to be a lifeline for thousands of small business owners hurt by the coronavirus outbreak. The U.S. Small Business Administration’s program has been plagued with problems since the beginning. The Richmond mayor’s office told 8News 47 businesses have applied for the city loans. But business owners like Erik Brockdorff believe there would be hundreds more seeking help if it wasn’t so specific.

“First time in my life, I have absolutely no income,” says Brockdorff. He owns two restaurants in the city of Richmond, On the Rox and Ponies & Pints. Both Shockoe Bottom spots haven’t tried take out and have been shuttered for a month amid the coronavirus outbreak. Brockdorff managed to pay his staff two payrolls out of his own pocket but now, there’s no more.

“Bills still keep coming in, I still have utilities and the rent.”

He and other restaurant owners say Richmond’s Small Business Disaster Loan Program offers little help to those left in a lurch.

“It only does payroll so essentially you’re getting a loan for payroll while you are closed,” Brockdorff explains.

Brockdorff says rather than getting a lump sum, the money is spread out over six months.

“By the time six months is up, hopefully, you will be open but now I gotta pay a payroll loan,” he says. The best thing to do would be to do a $20,000 loan and let you use it for what you need, to use it for rent, utilities,”

The mayor’s office tells 8News: “Restaurants are a huge part of why Richmond thrives, and the administration believes we must do everything we can to support them during what is a difficult time for everyone. That is why we continue to explore all options to support our restaurant community, and have launched a number of initiatives, such as this loan program, which is structured to provide a financial resource to business owners to help them keep employees on payrolls so their revenue can be used to pay other expenses.”

But Brockdorff asks what revenue? The SBA’s federal relief fund hasn’t helped either.

“I signed up within minutes of when they put it on the website,” he says. The Richmond restaurant owner says he hasn’t heard a thing or seen a dime since.

8News reached out to Virginia Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine for answers.

Warner tells 8News in part:

“I understand that this is a substantial undertaking for the SBA, but every day that the SBA fails to get these desperately-needed funds to small businesses as Congress intended, more jobs are lost and more businesses are further squeezed financially. I know that the folks implementing this program are working hard on this, but I keep hearing the same problems from business owners across the Commonwealth who are understandably frustrated. The main issue seems to be a lack of communication from the Administration regarding where businesses stand in the queue for these critical loans. Frankly, regardless of the issues that may be preventing this relief from coming through as fast as it could be, business owners deserve some transparency in such a chaotic and uncertain time.” Virginia Senator Mark Warner

In a statement sent to 8News from Kaine’s office, he says in part:

“Senator Kaine is deeply concerned that Virginians are experiencing issues with accessing much-needed relief made available by the stimulus package Congress passed last month. He has called for changes to address these implementation issues he’s pushing for additional relief, including more funding for small businesses.” Virginia Senator Tim Kaine

Both lawmakers are calling for clarity with the timeline and process of the SBA loans.

In response, Brockdorff says, “They got to do something that is going to help us get everybody back on their feet. We have no revenue for the unforeseen future.”

After 8News reached out to Senator Warner, his office contacted Brockdorff. They’re looking into his case. His restaurant, On the Rox, will open Saturday for a special carry out brunch and beverages.



For others experiencing SBA loan problems, Kaine’s office says, “Senator Kaine is encouraging Virginians to reach out to our office about implementation issues at kaine.senate.gov so that we can try to find solutions and help ensure the legislation is best meeting the needs of Virginians. Our office is glad to look into issues with resources like EIDL and PPP, but since PPP goes through banks, we cannot track down information on individual applications – Virginians should reach out to their banks for that.”

The Richmond mayor’s office also tells 8News, “We will continue to do more to support all our local businesses during this challenging time.” As part of that effort, Richmond is launching its “COVID-19 first responder meal program.”

First responders on duty will be able to order a meal from different local restaurants each day. The program will pay for the meal and hopefully help city restaurants stay afloat. The city is accepting applications for restaurants that want to participate.

Interested restaurants can click here to access the application and program guidelines.

